Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Nostalgia
Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker
$24.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Outdoor fun brought indoors: Bring S'mores fun indoors and roast marshmallows to perfection over the tabletop electric flameless heater
Need a few alternatives?
Nostalgia
Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker
BUY
$24.50
Amazon
FLÎKR Fire
The Original Isopropyl Alcohol Personal Fireplace
BUY
$89.99
$95.00
FLÎKR Fire
Bitty Boomers
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Bluetooth Speaker
BUY
$15.29
$19.99
Amazon
Ninja Foodi
4-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-quart Air Fryer
BUY
$169.00
$199.00
Walmart
More from Nostalgia
Nostalgia
Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
Nostalgia
32-ounce Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain
BUY
$42.99
$49.99
Amazon
Nostalgia
Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Nostalgia
Icmp600wd Electric Bucket Ice Cream Maker
BUY
$60.99
Amazon
More from Tech & Gadgets
Nostalgia
Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker
BUY
$24.50
Amazon
FLÎKR Fire
The Original Isopropyl Alcohol Personal Fireplace
BUY
$89.99
$95.00
FLÎKR Fire
Bitty Boomers
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Bluetooth Speaker
BUY
$15.29
$19.99
Amazon
Ninja Foodi
4-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-quart Air Fryer
BUY
$169.00
$199.00
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted