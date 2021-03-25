Nostalgia

Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker

OUTDOOR FUN BROUGHT INDOORS - Bring s'more fun indoors and roast marshmallows to perfection over the tabletop electric flameless heater. ELECTRIC FLAMELESS HEATER - Forget the hassle of cutting wood and open flames, this unit is built with safety in mind. The electric flameless heater requires nothing but an electrical outlet to start making perfect golden brown s'mores. LAZY SUSAN COMPARTMENT TRAYS - 4 lazy susan compartment trays spin to make it easy to hold and share all of your s'mores ingredients. ROASTING FORKS - Includes 4 stainless steel roasting forks to make s'mores with friends and keep hands a safe distance from the heater. DURABLE & EASY-CLEAN - Durable stainless steel base with easy-to-disassemble trays makes this an easy-to-clean s'mores maker. MAKE IT A PARTY - Make any event worth celebrating! Easily set up a s'mores station during parties, family gatherings and more. Skip the hassle of building a bonfire and bring the taste of the campfire right into the kitchen Simply fill the lazy Susan compartment tray with marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers, then roast the marshmallows to a perfect golden brown over the flameless electric heater and enjoy.