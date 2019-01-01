Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Melissa Odabash

Indonesia Wrap Bikini Black

$206.00
At Melissa Odabash
The Indonesia over-the shoulder bikini is a classic example of the signature Odabash combination of classic forms and high-fashion vivacity. This wrap bikini features jet black fabric, an eye-catching wraparound design, and an elegant double-banding flourish at the hips. Sparkling gold trim at on the shoulder straps add brightness to the chic outline. This over-the shoulder bikini is an instant classic at every beach, and since it also comes in bright clean white and luxurious gold, there's no reason not to pack all three.
Featured in 1 story
15 Swimsuits Worth The Weird Tan Lines
by Us