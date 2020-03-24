United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Big Picture Farm
Individual Bulk Caramels
$20.00
At Big Picture Farm
Big Picture Farm’s caramels have been awarded top honors at the prestigious Fancy Food Show five out of the last six years, and the Good Food Awards organization has repeatedly recognized us as one of the top producers of high-quality, low-impact confections in America today. We use only high-quality, GMO-free, local and/or organic ingredients to supplement our farmstead milk. Welcome to the new age of artisanal confections!