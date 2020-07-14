Coyuchi

Indio Textured Grid Organic Duvet Cover

$278.00 $166.80

A new classic for the bed, our Indio duvet cover is made of a relaxed, soft-washed organic cotton twill, woven with a subtle windowpane design. Simple yet refined, the tactile effect is achieved by varying tension in different areas of the weave, creating understated textural patterning. The duvet is backed with organic cotton percale, so you can use it without a top sheet if you like. Shams and duvet are backed with organic cotton percale Coconut shell button closures with inside ties Comes in a reusable organic cotton bag 100% Organic cotton grown in India and woven in Portugal GOTS certified