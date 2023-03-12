Tatcha

Indigo Overnight Repair

$146.00

The MECCA view: A hybrid serum meets moisturiser treatment to help calm and soothe irritated skin. It features ceramides to help strengthen the skin's barrier and mondo grass root to help balance it's microbiome for a healthy glow. Designed to be used as a nightly treatment to help maximise your skins nightly renewal process. This product has been dermatologist tested and is non-comedogenic. Key ingredients: Japanese indigo extract: soothes and restores irritated skin, from redness to dry patches. Ceramides: replenishes lipids to retain hydration to strengthen skin barrier. Mondo Grass Root: balances skin's microbiome for healthy-looking, radiant skin. Made without: Mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, sulfate detergents, parabens, urea, DEA, TEA, or phthalates. Pair it with: Tatcha The Essence Tatcha The Rice Wash Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil