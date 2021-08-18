NEST New York

Behind the Scent: with Indigo, Laura Slatkin set out to create a fragrance that was different from everything else on the market. She was inspired by a trip she took to Europe in 1992, when she was just beginning her career in the fragrance industry. She visited noteworthy perfumeries in Paris and apothecaries in London to learn all about the history and origins of fragrance. When visiting this one particular tea shop on Bond Street in London, she experienced the most amazing Moroccan tea aroma. It was so exceptional that years later, it became the inspiration for this extraordinary fragrance.