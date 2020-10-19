Upstate

Each kit comes with a dye mixture we have concocted in our Brooklyn studio, a silk hankie, string, and shibori tutorial (in case you want to take it a few steps further) . You can dye your hankie in this can or use a stock pot to dye up to 10 yards of fabric or 18 t-shirts. This dye mixture goes a long way! We recommend adding additional items beside your hankie to it. You can keep adding water if you want to use more than five yards but remember it will be diluted in color the more color you add. Also, pro tip! You will notice a "flower"/foam forming on the surface of the indigo. If you remove this while dyeing and then replace when finished and cover the pot the indigo will last for longer. Up to 3 days! Do not be alarmed when items come straight out of the dye bath in a fluorescent green color- they need the oxygen to take it one set further and become blue.