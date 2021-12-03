Tibi

Indigo Denim Brancusi Jean

$385.00

At Tibi

The Indigo Denim Brancusi Jean is the newest variation on the iconic sculpted pant silhouette that originated in Spring 2020. Where it lacks in hardware compared to previous, seasons, it makes up for it with the chic low-rise waistline, elegant curves at the calf, and subtle fading that cascades down the leg. Crafted from a 3x1 Japanese left hand twill denim, this low-slung shape looks ideal back to sculpted sweatshirts, blouses and oversized blazers for a modern look that turns heads. 100% Cotton Style Number: T000ID3276 Available in: Dark Denim