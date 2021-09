Dolce Vita

Indiga Booties

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dolce Vita

Get to the point. INDIGA's sharp pointed toe and close-fitting silhouette spells sophisticated style...while a stacked heel makes it easy to improvise on-the-fly with your daily plans. Synthetic Upper Synthetic Outsole Synthetic Sock Microsuede + Synthetic Lining 6.88"Shaft Height 2.75" Heel Height