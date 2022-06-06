Indie Lee

Banish Stick This Product Is: a fast-acting, on-the-go blemish treatment stick Good For: all skin types, especially blemish or acne-prone skin Why We Love It: Indie Lee Banish Stick works fast to reduce the appearance of blemishes and breakouts overnight or on the go. This acne treatment is formulated with wintergreen derived salicylic acid and caviar lime extract to help dissolve excess sebum. Sophora japonica flower and Tasmanian pepper fruit calm skin and help reduce the appearance of imperfections.