This pillow is entirely EMBROIDERED by HAND on 100% Organic Cotton. Amazingly, it can take up to one week to embroider one pillow! It is also unique in nature since each artisan incorporates a certain flair to their work, and every piece is signed on the tag. Created on tea-colored background, accented with black velvet piping, and finished with a 3-button closure. 20 x 20 inches.