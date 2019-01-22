Love Beauty and Planet

At Love Beauty and Planet, we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren't made from recycled plastics yet, but we're working on it. With our Love Beauty And Planet Positively Shiny Shampoo, Indian Lilac & Clove Leaf, 13.5 fl oz you will keep your hair fresh and nourished! Our shampoo is made with plant based cleansers and infused with Organic Coconut Oil for your hair. Surround your hair with the freshness of ethically sourced Clove Leaf. How to use? Start with Indian Lilac and Clove Leaf Positively Shiny Shampoo. Simply squeeze, lather and rinse. Go easy on the tap! After shampooing, spread Indian Lilac and Clove Leaf Conditioner through your gorgeous wet locks. Avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap! You could also try our Coconut Milk Shampoo or Coconut Milk Conditioner. Don't stop with beautiful hair. Envelop your skin in one of our Love Beauty and Planet Body Washes to nourish dry skin leaving it petal soft. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more and explore our other shampoo and conditioner products or vegan products please visit lovebeautyandplanet website