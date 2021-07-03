Kyle Books

Indian In 7: Delicious Indian Recipes

Using easy-to-source ingredients available from most supermarkets, INDIAN IN 7 is packed full of dishes that you can effortlessly pull together any night of the week. With years of experience teaching students how to make tasty and authentic Indian food, Monisha shows that cooking mouthwatering Indian meals doesn't require a cupboard stocked full of spices or a long list of obscure and unpronounceable ingredients. With 80 irresistible recipes, chapters are divided into: * Fresh - vibrant, colourful and healthy meals, such as Fire-roasted aubergine with red onion & yogurt, Fragrant lime rice and Paneer & pea curry * Comfort - bowls of warming dahl or Egg & chilli toast perfect to curl up with on a cold winter's night * Fast - on the table in 30 minutes or less for those nights when you've been stuck at the office * Hearty - filling and flavoursome dishes like Tangy Goan pork curry and Chilli paneer * One-pot - a handful of ingredients and cooked in just one pan for minimal washing up! * Vegan - nourishing plant-based recipes * Sweet - satisfy your sweet tooth with Black rice pudding or Mango & pistachio mug cake