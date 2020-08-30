Aztec Secret

Indian Healing Clay (original, Pack Of 2)

$16.88 $15.98

100% Calcium Bentonite Clay for external use only. Does not contain: Additives, fragrances or animal products Version 2! Transparency by Amazon 2D barcodes: Scan for proof of authenticity and manufacture date. Shrink-wrapped with a non-tear Calcium Bentonite Clay security sticker on the lid Product does not come with an inner seal. Laser printed lot numbers and expiration dates on bottom of jar Important Note: Do not leave clay mask on skin longer than 5-10 mins for delicate skin; this will reduce redness/drying. Slight redness of skin is normal and will disappear in about 30 mins Important Note 2: For external use only. Please conduct a forearm skin patch test prior to facial use to test for allergic reactions or sensitivity. Works best when mixed with Apple Cider Vinegar