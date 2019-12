Aztec Secret

Indian Healing Clay

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Deep pore cleansing mask that harnesses the secret + ancient power of clay. The unique structure of the volcanic ash molecules in this green healing clay carry a negative electron charge, drawing positively-charged impurities right from the skin. Perform a purifying facial right at home with clay sourced from Death Valley, California where it is sun-dried for up to 6 months in temperatures up to 134. Includes no additives or fragrance.