Aztec Secret

Indian Healing Clay

$14.95

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is a deep pore cleansing facial, hair and body mask 100% Natural Calcium Bentonite Clay that’s great for facials, body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks, chilled clay knee packs, insect bites & more Shrink-wrapped with a non-tear Calcium Bentonite Clay security sticker on the lid Important Note: Do not leave clay mask on skin longer than 5-10 mins for sensitive skin; this will reduce redness/drying. Slight redness of skin is normal and will usually disappear in about 30 mins Important Note 2: For external use only. Please conduct a forearm skin patch test prior to facial use to test for allergic reactions or sensitivity. Works best when mixed with Apple Cider Vinegar