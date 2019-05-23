Staats Ballett

Cap sleeves with a slimmer torso and double-stitched ribbed crewneck. Independence Rock is a large slab of granite crossed by many along the Emigrant Trail leaving from Missouri. Documented by Samuel Langehorne Clemens, it proved to be a symbol of freedom for some but that is not a universal truth.
Typography uses a reimagined 7 Line Grotesque. The graphic was screen printed with a water-based ink while reflected horizontally on the inside of the t-shirt. Wearers can choose a legible subtle black print or turn the t-shirt inside out to rediscover the meaning of true black.
Fabricated with a locally-milled cotton in Los Angeles, California. The material remains unbleached and undyed.
Reilly wears a size M
Juliette wears a size S
Size Charts