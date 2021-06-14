Indeed Laboratories

Retinol Reface

$19.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

Retinol reface is a 3-in-1 formula combining retinol, a retinol-like peptide and retinol plant-based microspheres to help deliver softer, smoother and visibly younger-looking skin. Retinol, a derivative of Vitamin A is considered to be one of the most effective ingredients in helping those with aging concerns. With three forms of retinol, this super concentrated night cream quickly and effectively targets signs of aging by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles without causing peeling, dryness or redness. Additionally, it enhances collagen production, reduces acne scars, promotes cell turnover and improves skin texture and tone. Retinol reface is gentle enough to use on all skin types. Paraben, colourant and fragrance-free. Apply 1-2 pumps evenly over a cleansed face and neck every other evening, working up to daily evening use. For best results, use consistently as part of your evening skincare regime. Reduces visible signs of skin aging. Provides the same benefits as traditional retinol with less skin irritation or discomfort. Improves skin texture, cell turnover, collagen production, photo-aging and acne. Delivers softer, smoother looking skin. Formulated with next-generation retinol for an accelerated resurfacing effect while minimizing the level of sensitivity. Slow release formula works hours after application.