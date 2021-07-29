Indeed Laboratories

Indeed Labs Retinol Reface Resurfacing Night Cream

Taking a stand against airbrushed fakery, Indeed Laboratories' skincare products are all about real solutions. The brand combines science know-how with globally-sourced ingredients to create its suite of customisable serums and boosters. Delivering targeted fixes designed to address specific needs, its revolutionary range takes tailor-made beauty to the next level. Night Cream by Indeed Laboratories targets fine lines, UV damage, uneven skin texture and acne scarring. Formulated with next-generation retinol, it helps to provide the same benefits as traditional retinol with less skin irritation or discomfort.