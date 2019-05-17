Nanushka

Inda Micro Vegan Croc-effect Leather-trimmed Satin Tote

£280.00

At Net-A-Porter

Fuchsia satin, brown croc-effect vegan leather. Open top Designer colour: Rosebud. Comes with dust bag. Weighs approximately 0.7lbs/ 0.3kg. Nanushka's 'Inda' tote may be micro but there's still enough room for your everyday essentials (plus a little more). It's made from lustrous satin and has croc-effect vegan leather straps, which create a low enough drop that you can wear it on your shoulder. Match the 'Rosebud' hue to the brand's 'Yola' sandals.