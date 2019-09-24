Lush

Incredible Mom Bath Bomb

$5.95

These goodies are available online now, and will start hopping into stores starting April 15th—check with your local shop to confirm availability. We all know that Moms are incredible. This year, celebrate her superpowers with this zesty Mother's Day bath bomb. When she pops it in the tub she'll be treated to a colorful display of oranges and pinks making their way across the water while the irresistible aroma of orange flower absolute fills the air. Once she slips into the water, the incredible mood-lifting bergamot and ylang ylang oils will make her feel extra special.