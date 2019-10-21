Farrow & Ball

Inchyra Blue No.289

$110.00

This aged blue grey is inspired by the naturally dramatic Scottish skies that act as a backdrop for the classic Georgian Inchyra House. It can be found on the exterior doors of their very impressive byre or barn which nestles at the bottom of a rather grey and imposing brae (also known as a hill). Such is the magic of our colors, this moody hue can read more grey, blue or even green depending on the light. A great alternative to charcoal, use it to inject a hint of color into a super contemporary home or create a dark and intimate feel by combining it with Black Blue or Vardo.