Diane von Furstenberg

Incharge Tote Bag

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

Made in the USA No lining No closure Hand wash Custom Magazine Black 15 Oz Canvas tote bag 1''W X 26''L Black Cotton Web Handles InCharge logo in Diane's handwriting In celebration of International Women’s Day, we printed “InCharge” in Diane’s handwriting on this canvas tote. The bag’s roomy interior leaves plenty of space to store your essentials while a long strap fits comfortably under your arm for when you’re on the go.