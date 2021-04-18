Catherine Rising

Incense Sticks, Grey Copal

These hand-rolled Grey Copal incense sticks have a delicate smell with a dominant light citrus fragrance. Copal is a cleansing and refreshing scent that can be used to purify the energy of spaces, places and objects, and for centuries has been an essential component of ceremonial processes among the native cultures of Central and South America. Packaged in recycled paper, wrapped with hemp, vintage fabric, and a brass bell. Includes 12 sticks per pack. Pair with Catherine Rising's Incense Holder. ABOUT CATHERINE RISING Catherine Rising was founded by Catherine Constanza and is based in Rochester, New York. Her small company creates beautiful original smudge stick bundles and natural apothecary products. Catherine practices sustainability with her recycled packaging and supports female farmers and makers, from local organic flower farms to a woman with a goat farm who makes the company’s soap. PRODUCT CODE: 83483577