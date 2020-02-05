Ina Gardener Bag

Transparent bag filled with real pressed flowers, where each flower is sealed into custom-cut paillettes. Mix of garden and wild flowers. Base filled with vintage sequins from designer Olivia Cheng's personal collection. Each bag features a unique floral arrangement. Magnetic closure and acrylic link handle. Lovingly Made in New York. This bag uses real flowers. There will be variances in type and color from the flowers shown online. Flowers may change in color with exposure to sunlight and age with the times. It's nature's way of showing you love!