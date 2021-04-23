United States
Christy Dawn
In Wisteria Wildflower Meadow
$218.00
At Christy Dawn
The Augusta Dress takes all our favorite details and rolls them into one perfect piece, from the tiered skirt to the delicate short-sleeves, to the wear-everywhere wrap silhouette. Her V-neck and flowing silhouette round out her tasteful design details. We're loving The Augusta Dress with tennis shoes, sandals, or even boots - she can do it all! The Wisteria Wildflower Meadow fabric was rotary printed in Erode, India. The Augusta Dress was made by Angelica, one of our talented dressmakers.