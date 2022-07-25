This Works

The MECCA view: This Works In Transit No Traces Cleansing Pads are a convenient cleansing method to remove all traces of make up whilst brightening the skin. Infused with rosewater and water mint, In Transit No Traces Cleansing Pads helps to remove impurities and improve moisture levels whilst calming and supporting the skin. This Works' Bio Boost blend combines reparative plant oils to maintain the skins pH balance and brighten the complexion. Key ingredients: Echium oil: antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and regenerative. Allantoin: heals the skin and stimulates the growth of new tissue. Vitamin E: nourishes and protects the skin. Made without: Animal products, parabens, phthalates, sulphates and synthetic fragrance.