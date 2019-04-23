Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Bath & Body Works

In The Stars Fine Fragrance Mist

$14.50
At Bath & Body Works
Make every moment glow with an addictive fragrance that radiates from start to finish like the stars above. In The Stars is a warm, sparkling blend of starflower, sandalwood musk, sugared tangelo, white agarwood & radiant amber
Featured in 1 story
The Top Bath & Body Works Smell In Your State
by Megan Decker