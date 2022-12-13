United States
Marcs
In The Holiday Spirit Pj Set
$169.95$118.97
At Myer
Fabrication: 100% Viscose Care and Use Instructions: Cold hand wash using wool/silk detergent. Made up of a short sleeve shirt, relaxed fit shorts and sleep mask, this playful sleep set shows off a colourful cocktail print accented with red, packed in a matching bag with drawstring tie. Fastening with buttons at the front, the shirt features a resort collar and single patch pocket, while the shorts feature an elasticated waistband, waist tie and pocketing at the hip. Product code 963170380