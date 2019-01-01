Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
MAC Cosmetics

In The Flesh X 15 Eye Shadow Palette

$65.00$32.00
At Macy's
A carefully edited palette of 15 iconic neutral shades, perfect for a classic nude look. The highly pigmented powder applies evenly, blends well. Use wet or dry. Available in a variety of textures and finishes.
Featured in 1 story
These Pro Beauty Buys Are 50% Off This Week
by Erika Stalder