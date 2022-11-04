Mario Badescu

In The Clear Set

Details & Care Put your best face forward with the ulitmate clear skin starter set. This limited-edition three-piece set features simple but effective daily essentials for troubled skin. 3-piece set 1-2 fl. oz. Set Value: $30 Made in the USA Item #7080294 Ingredients Acne Facial Cleanser: salicylic acid, thyme extract, aloe vera, chamomile extract, sodium hyaluronate Drying Lotion: salicylic acid, sulfur, calamine, zinc oxide Facial Spray: rose, gardenia extract, thyme extract, aloe vera, bladderwrack extract Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging