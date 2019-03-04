The Deep End Club Co-Lab. Printed crewneck cotton tee in a relaxed fit. Founded in 2013 by drummer and activist Tennessee Thomas, The Deep End Club is a community clubhouse based in L.A where activists and artists meet to act against the world s injustices. Creating printed tees is one of their ways to encourage creativity and empower to action. Change starts with community! is The Deep End Club s message. Together, we ve joined forces to share the message of their printed tees and why giving a damn matters.