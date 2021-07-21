Halara

In My Feels Plus Size Dress

$55.95

Buy Now Review It

At Halara

For: Yoga & Studio, On The Move and Lounging. Never worry about embarrassing sweat stains again with fabric technology that wicks sweats and other liquids. Technology that ensures the fabric stretches with your body, no matter how you move. 4-way stretch offers ultimate mobility without wearing down the fabric. Breathable fabrics for indoor & outdoor activities so you can be sure to feel comfortable throughout your workout and throughout the day. Featuring removable pads for customized support only when and where you want it. Featuring a side pocket for maximum convenience. Designs with a rounded U-shape neckline. Plain designs that are classic but never boring.