BDG Beauty

In Glo We Trust Illuminating Serum-golden

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At BDG Beauty

In Glo We Trust is an innovative illuminating serum that delivers immediate visible results, and long-term skincare benefits in a single step. Formulated with BDG Beauty Complex™, it provides instant luminosity, radiance, and veil-like coverage, while firming and rejuvenating the skin over time