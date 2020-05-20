Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Roxanne Assoulin
In Full Bloom Earrings
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Hoop earrings with enamel beads Surgical steel posts Gold plated brass Imported, China Style #RASSO30097
Need a few alternatives?
Universal Thread
Geometric Triangle Drop Earrings
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Mathe
Folegandros Hoops
$54.88
from
Mathe
BUY
Ana Luisa
Taurus Hoop Earrings
$59.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Gimaguas
Salsa Hoops
€39.00
from
Gimaguas
BUY
More from Roxanne Assoulin
Roxanne Assoulin
Candy Necklace Kit
$150.00
from
Roxanne Assoulin
BUY
Roxanne Assoulin
This And That Bracelet
$95.00
from
Roxanne Assoulin
BUY
Roxanne Assoulin
I'll Always Love My Mama Stack
$175.00
from
Roxanne Assoulin
BUY
Roxanne Assoulin
Gold-tone Swarovski Crystal Clip Earrings
£160.00
£80.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Earrings
Universal Thread
Geometric Triangle Drop Earrings
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Mathe
Folegandros Hoops
$54.88
from
Mathe
BUY
Ana Luisa
Taurus Hoop Earrings
$59.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Gimaguas
Salsa Hoops
€39.00
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted