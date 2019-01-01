Quarto Books

In Focus Astrology

$19.98

Buy Now Review It

At Quarto Books

In Focus Astrology provides the ins and outs of all the star signs, along with instructions to create your own astrology chart. Included with the book is a fully illustrated reference poster detailing each astrological sign. Who is your perfect mate? A Capricorn, Libra, or Virgo? Why are you not getting along with your coworker, who is a Gemini? Why are you constantly making the same mistakes? In Focus Astrology will give you a deeper understanding of your own nature, as well as those closest to you—and, perhaps, those you should keep at arm's length. In Focus Astrology answers every sun and moon sign question, including how how to create your own astrology chart. Packaged inside the book is an 18" x 24" illustrated wall chart with the main characteristics of each astrological sign. This guide covers the full breadth of astrology topics, including the signs of the zodiac, sun and moon signs, astrological houses, the planets, and aspects. You will also learn how astrology relates to your body and health. The In Focus series applies a modern approach to teaching the classic body, mind, and spirit subjects, using expert authors in their respective fields and featuring relevant visual material to smartly and purposely illustrate key topics within each subject. As a bonus, each book is packaged with index cards and/or a poster, to give readers a quick, go-to reference guide containing the most important information on the subject, for easy practice and retention.