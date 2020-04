Lazy Oaf

In Bloom Socks

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lazy Oaf

Wearing daisies on your ankles must be good luck.These socks are from Lazy Oaf and have a ribbed ankle, terry footbed, and lots and lots of daisies. The details- 80% Cotton, 19% Polyamide, 1% Elastane One size Ribbed leg with terry footbed Free Returns +