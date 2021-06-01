United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lulus
In A Groove Rust Brown Floral Print Tie-strap Maxi Dress
$78.00
At Lulus
Lulus Exclusive! The Lulus In a Groove Rust Brown Floral Print Tie-Strap Maxi Dress is a throwback to groovier times! Lightweight woven fabric, with a mustard yellow and tan floral print, shapes this dress that has tying straps and a straight neckline. A fitted bodice tops a tiered skirt with a maxi hem. A contrasting print trims the straps, neck, and hem. Hidden back zipper/clasp.