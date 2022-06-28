Mecca Cosmetica

The MECCA view: A cult classic, In A Good Light Face Tint with SPF 30 is a lightweight, sheer-finish facial tint that provides skin-like coverage with the added benefit of broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. A multi-tasking wonder, this lightweight, sheer and non-oily and skin-perfect tint contains hyaluronic acid, pomegranate extract and vitamin E, to promote hydrated, supple skin with a radiant glow.