imPRESS

Impress Press-on Pedicure

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At imPRESS

From barefoot to peep-toes, the best dressed feet are yours. Get a beautiful, natural looking pedi in an instant, with NEW imPRESS Press-on Pedicure. Dual layer adhesive helps nails stay put & stay perfect. French manicure design. Breakaway tabs for super easy application Prep pad, mini file, cuticle stick Safe on natural nails 24 Toe Nails No glue needed Hassle-free removal