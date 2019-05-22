Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Oribe

Impermeable Anti Humidity Spray

$22.00
At Blue Mercury
Tocopheryl Acetate and Retinyl Palmitate: Provides free-radical protection and vitamin nourishment. Pro-Vitamin B5: Thickens, conditions and builds volume. Panthenol: Swells the hair shaft and volumizes the hair.
Featured in 1 story
Save Your Hair From Humidity Hell
by Mi-Anne Chan