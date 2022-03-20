Impala Skates

$159.99

Comfort Padded collar and tongue designed for your comfort, with a hard-wearing, water-proof boot for maximum ankle support. Our skates are made using PETA-approved vegan materials. Components We worked hard to create the best possible skate for entry level-intermediate level recreational skating. Our skate features an aluminium baseplate, urethane bushings, 58mm 82A durometer nylon core urethane wheels, ABEC 7 bearings, PU stopper, a padded collar and tongue and metal speed lace eyelets. PETA Approved Our skates are PETA-approved Vegan. We care about our impact, and endeavour to create a product that is conscious of this. Throughout all stages of design and production, we are mindful of every detail - from the materials to the manufacturing processes that we use.