Langley Street

Imogen Ladder Bookcase

$209.00 $73.92

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether you need a spot to stow your favorite reads in the den or you're organizing baskets filled with accessories in your master suite, this ladder bookcase is the perfect pick. Crafted from manufactured wood, its frame features a contemporary slanted silhouette and a neutral solid finish that works in any ensemble. Its four shelves are ready for anything, be it display or storage. Measures 55" H by 24" W by 13" D.