This ultra-hydrating fluid assimilates to the skin on contact, offering immediate moisture balance and long-lasting hydration. Formulated to help prevent skin dehydration, each droplet binds to cells, delivering beta-glucan, and essential vitamins C, B5, and E. These nutrients work in synergy to help support barrier strength, balance and plump skin, while improving moisture retention–without the risk of congestion. With regular use, your skin is steadily replenished with what it needs to achieve a healthier, more elastic, consistently hydrated state.