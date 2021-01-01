Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
H&M
Imitation Leather Trenchcoat
£39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Short, double-breasted trenchcoat in imitation leather with notch lapels, a detachable tie belt at the waist, diagonal welt front pockets and a single back vent. Lined.
Need a few alternatives?
Jayley
Blue Bella Blue Faux Suede Coat With Faux Fur Cuff And
BUY
£196.00
Jayley
Jane & Tash
Chocolate Faux Fur-trimmed Leather Trench Coat
BUY
£550.00
Jane & Tash
Jayley
Faux Fur Trim Tie Waist Midi Coat In Green
BUY
£120.00
£198.00
ASOS
shuuk
Lolita Vegetarian-eco-leather Crocodile-print Trench
BUY
£63.99
shuuk
More from H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Trousers
BUY
£17.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
BUY
£19.99
H&M
H&M
Ankle Boots
BUY
£34.99
H&M
H&M
Square-toe Ankle Boots
BUY
C$49.99
H&M
More from Outerwear
Whistles
Classic Wool Overshirt
BUY
£169.00
Whistles
Jayley
Blue Bella Blue Faux Suede Coat With Faux Fur Cuff And
BUY
£196.00
Jayley
Jane & Tash
Chocolate Faux Fur-trimmed Leather Trench Coat
BUY
£550.00
Jane & Tash
Jayley
Faux Fur Trim Tie Waist Midi Coat In Green
BUY
£120.00
£198.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted