WEEKDAY X FILA

Imani Reflective Track Pants

£80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Weekday

The Imani Reflective Track Pants are a FILA for Weekday Collaboration, available exclusively at Weekday. Sweatpants at its best: perfectly practical for doing sports and looking great enough for wearing on the street. Designed as sporty cargo pants in a reflective material, they have an elasticated waistband with a drawstring, zip pockets, big flap pockets along the legs, a single back pocket and elasticated cuffs at the leg openings. Adorned with a discreet reflective logo.