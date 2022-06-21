IMAGE Skincare

Image Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque 2oz

$38.00

Description This masque features natural enzyme exfoliates that dissolve dead skin cells to boost radiance and brighten dull skin. Physician formulated. Benefits Rejuvenates the skin and removes dull. Reduces telltale signs of dryness by providing moisture to the skin. Suggested Use Apply liberally to cleansed skin for 5-30 minutes. Rinse with tepid water, followed by a cold splash.