Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Nasty Gal
I’m Totally Vinyl Belted Jacket
$124.00
$74.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
Like, totally... This jacket comes in vinyl and features a relaxed silhouette, tie belt at waist, flap top breast pockets, and notched lapels. Lined.
Need a few alternatives?
BDG
Bdg Corduroy Cropped Bomber Jacket
$99.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
TheNeonMuse
Custom Neon Light-up Denim Jacket
$395.00
from
Etsy
BUY
H&M
Padded Parka With Hood
$69.99
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Fenty
Trench-inspired Parka
$1660.00
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Aerodynamite Aviator Shades
$20.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
Sheer Blouse
$24.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
You Can Slit With Us Plus Midi Dress
£22.00
£13.20
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
You Can Slit With Us Plus Midi Dress
$50.00
$25.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Outerwear
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat
$410.00
$205.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tanya Taylor
Waverly Blazer
$565.00
from
Tanya Taylor
BUY
Rodebjer
Sandler Coat
$495.00
from
Rodebjer
BUY
BDG
Bdg Corduroy Cropped Bomber Jacket
$99.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted