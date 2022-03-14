GXVE Beauty

I’m Still Here Longwear Clean Matte Liquid Lipstick

$24.00

What it is: A lightweight, long-wearing, and transfer-proof clean liquid lipstick in an ultra-matte finish. Formulation Type: Lipstick Benefits: Long-wearing Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Get Gwen’s signature red lip with this weightless liquid lipstick. This clean formula locks in amped up, budge-proof color with major staying power—no fading, feathering, or transferring. Its stay-true, high-payoff color dries down to an ultra-matte finish and wears comfortably on lips. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.